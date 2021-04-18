Jacksonville police looking for man following domestic situation involving SWAT in Arlington area

JSO was called to the 8300 block of Century Point Drive late Saturday and remained Sunday morning. SWAT was called in. Police could not find the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police officers are looking for a man they say was armed when he assaulted a woman Saturday. JSO was called to the 8300 block of Century Point Drive just after 11:30 p.m. SWAT was called in and officers remained at the scene Sunday morning.

"Upon making entry into the incident location, the suspect was not able to be located. As a result of the initial investigation, a warrant was obtained for the suspect," a JSO news release states.

Police are looking for Calvin A. Galloway, 34. He is accused of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the news release states.

Anyone with information on Galloway's whereabouts is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, the news release states.

After police arrived at the scene in the Arlington area, neighbors were given the option to evacuate or shelter in place. The incident involved only two people, Galloway and a woman, police said.