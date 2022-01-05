Flagler County man arrested for lewd and lascivious battery on children as young as 10 years old

After a year-long investigation, 40-year-old Carlos Luis Cruise was arrested on Tuesday.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is behind bars on lewd and lascivious molestation charges after being accused of sexually assaulting two underage victims on multiple occasions.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Carlos Luis Cruise was arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives initiated an investigation in January 2021, after two victims from Bunnell reported multiple sex crimes starting from when they were 10 years old.

Authorities received a report from a 16-year-old and 20-year-old victim on January 12, 2021, who identified Cruise as the suspect, according to a press release from FCSO.

During the investigation, the victims told detectives about multiple incidents where they were sexually assaulted between the ages of 10 and 16.

The 12-month investigation was a collaborative effort with the FCSO Major Case Unit (MCU), the FCSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

After a lengthy investigation, which included assistance from FCSO’s therapy dog “Goose,” detectives obtained a warrant for Cruise’s arrest.

Cruise was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team.

He is facing multiple charges including lewd and lascivious molestation (victim under 12/offender over 18), lewd and lascivious exhibition (victim under 16/offender over 18), and lewd and lascivious molestation (victim 12-16/offender over 18). Authorities say Cruise is being held without bond.