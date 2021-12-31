Jacksonville man dead following Flagler County motorcycle crash

Troopers say the motorcycle struck the guardrail and the driver was ejected.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has died following a motorcycle crash in Flagler County Friday morning, according to The Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle was not identified by FHP, however, troopers say he was 30-years-old.

The crash happened around 7:13 a.m. on I-95 NB, roughly two miles south of Palm Coast Parkway, according to the crash report.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-95 when it left the roadway and entered the inside emergency lane, FHP reports. Troopers say the motorcycle struck the guardrail and the driver was ejected.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds motorcyclists to make themselves visible, to use DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets, and to always ride sober. For more information about safety practices, click here.