Flagler County deputies chase down South Florida 17-year-old in stolen car

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a car being driven with a stolen tag in Palm Coast on Dec. 30.

The car was seen waiting in the drive-thru line of Culver's. When deputies asked the driver to to turn of the car he refused. The driver then sped up while deputies were holding onto the doors before crashing into a marked patrol car.

The driver then raced off, jumping a curb and heading onto State Road 100 towards Town Center.

The driver then jumped from the moving vehicle and took off on foot, according to deputies.

When a patrol car eventually caught up to him, the driver laid on the ground and followed law enforcement's orders.

The car and plate were both stolen from North Miami, according to officials. A second stolen tag was found in the back seat.

“This kid from South Florida made the mistake of stopping in Flagler,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He put multiple lives at risk, including our Deputies, by his actions."

He was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting officer with violence, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, petit theft, driving while license suspended with knowledge, criminal mischief, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.