Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday in connection with a Northside death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Deon Stamper faces charges for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

On March 29, officers responded to 10800 Harts Rd. after receiving reports that a body was found, police said.

After investigations by JSO's Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiners Office, it was determined that the manner of death was a homicide, according to police. Stamper was identified as the suspect and on Friday he was arrested.

First Coast News previously reported that a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a vacant parking lot of a business located near Dunn Avenue and Harts Road on March 29.

Police had said the man was killed sometime overnight and that they were looking for any witnesses who may have seen what happened.

It has not yet been disclosed by police if these cases are related.

