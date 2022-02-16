Man arrested for murdering Jared Bridegan is married to his ex-wife

Prosecutors say Mario Fernandez Saldana conspired to murder Jared Bridegan, the father of four shot to death in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the death of Jared Bridegan, a father of four who was shot to death in front of his 2-year-old child in February 2022.

Prosecutors announced Mario Fernandez Saldana was indicted by a grand jury Thursday morning and arrested in Kissimmee, Fla. His arrest came hours after a man previously charged in Bridegan's killing, Henry Tenon, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the crime.

Tenon, who was arrested in January, rented property from Fernandez Saldana.

Fernandez is married to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Bridegan’s first wife, with whom he had two children. The pair split in an acrimonious divorce followed by a years-long custody battle.

Gardner-Fernandez faces no charges in the case, but felt compelled to speak out after out after what she called 'sensationalistic media coverage and harassment' related to Bridegan’s murder.

A warrant in the case against Henry Tenon has been sealed since his arrest was made available after Fernandez’s arrest.

Henry Tenon - "A piece of a conspiracy to kill Jared Bridegan"

On Feb. 16, 2022 the father of four was murdered in the road just outside the Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach.

In January, an arrest in the case was announced.

"Just under an hour ago this man, Henry Tenon, was arrested," said Chief Gene Paul Smith to a packed room of reporters.

"We know Mr. Tenon did not act alone," said State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

She described Tenon as a piece of a conspiracy to kill Jared Bridegan that chilly February night.

Jared had just dropped off his twins, Abby and Liam, to his ex-wife's home in the Sanctuary neighborhood of Jacksonville Beach. Still in the car with him was his two-year-old daughter, Bexley.

Police say as he was turning out of the neighborhood onto a narrow, dimly lit section of the road, a tire had been placed in the street.

"He opened his door to presumably moved the tire out of the road and it was then he was gunned down in cold blood," described Chief Smith.

He was shot multiple times as little Bexley remained strapped into her car seat. From the beginning, Jacksonville Beach Police said the shooting was targeted. It was not by chance, it was an ambush.

The first clue to be publicly released was pictures and video of a blue truck seen in the area around the time of Jared's murder, but much of the rest of the investigation has been kept under wraps.

As national interest in Jared's murder grew, there was much speculation about his acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

One story claimed she asked a Jacksonville tattoo artist about someone who could "shut him up".

In an interview with the Florida Times-Union, she called the implications that she was involved in Jared's murder "sensationalist" and "inaccurate".

As they waited for answers Jared's family and widow, Kirsten Bridegan, continued to push for tips and to make sure his story wasn't forgotten. They say the grief and pain of the last year felt like a rollercoaster of emotions.

"Everyday it is up and down and just gut-wrenching, as most victims can attest to," tells Jared's brother, Adam Bridegan, "It feels like a life sentence of a burden, and you don't know what's next."

In January, the first step to getting answers finally came.

The announcement of the arrest of Henry Tenon for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact and child abuse. He has entered a not guilty plea to all four charges.

Digging deeper, First Coast News found a connection in this case. Tenon had rented a property from Mario Fernandez, the husband of Shanna Garderner-Fernandez.

Bridegan's ex-wife and the mother of his twins that he had been dropping off that night.

"I was not surprised that there was a connection. It's tragic, my immediate thoughts were for Liam and Abigail and what they are going through right now because of what that could implicate, but I was not surprised with that connection being made," tells Kirsten Bridegan.

The Fernandezes have not been linked to or charged with Jared's murder.

Kirsten says she will never stop pushing for answers because Jared's children deserve to know the truth about why their loving father was murdered.