Arrest warrant in Jared Bridegan's murder will remain sealed for an additional 30 days

Prosecutors seal arrest warrant in Jared Bridegan murder case for an additional 30 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest warrant scheduled to be released this week in the high-profile murder of Jared Bridegan will remain under seal for an additional 30 days.

First Coast News learned that prosecutors received permission from a judge to keep the warrant affidavit from becoming public. The document contains information that police believe ties Henry Tenon, 62, to the February 2022 crime.

"The decision to seek such protection was based on a compelling governmental interest to keep this information confidential," reads a statement from the State Attorney's Office. "The same compelling governmental interest to keep this information confidential remains as we approach the 30-day mark. Given these circumstances, the State requested an additional 30 days for the document to remain under seal, which was granted by the court yesterday afternoon."

Prosecutors previously obtained a 30-day seal when they first announced Tenon’s arrest on Jan. 25.

Tenon is charged with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact and child abuse in the shooting death of Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach last year.