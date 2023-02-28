Man arrested after crash injures 2 Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies

Grant Anderson Billings, 34, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and several traffic violations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a crash that led to two Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies being injured.

On Monday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., it was reported that a white pickup truck was traveling at speeds over 100 mph, running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and endangering citizens during heavily congested afternoon traffic.

The Glynn County Police Department pursued the vehicle before disengaging.

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office took over the chase as the driver continued to drive at over 100 mph. Deputies say he ultimately hit three GCSO cars.

Sheriff E. Neal Jump pitted the white truck, slowing it down, and finally rammed the truck into the median, ultimately stopping it.