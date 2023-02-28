Car goes over the Buckman Bridge after crash, dive team looking for survivors

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle and any survivors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car went over the Buckman Bridge into the river after a car accident Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Prosswimmer said.

The car was pushed overboard during a two-vehicle crash. It has not been located and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dive team is on site, trying to find the vehicle and any survivors.

The the car stopped properly on the roadway to speak with law enforcement.

JFRD does not know how many people may been in the missing car at this time.

As of 6:43 a.m., two lanes of traffic are still closed on the Buckman going Northbound from Mandarin to Orange Park.