Man accused of shooting woman found in San Marco lake pleads not guilty to all charges

Kamaree Singleton is accused of shooting and killing Beverly Febres before asking for help dumping her body in a lake, according to court records.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a San Marco lake has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges on Wednesday. Kamaree Singleton faces charges for second degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Singleton is accused of shooting and killing Beverly Febres before asking for help dumping her body in a lake, according to court records. He was previously ruled mentally incompetent before receiving treatment.

Court documents say that Singleton allegedly killed Febres after she shot him during a fight.

Another man named Dedris Wesley, Febres' boyfriend, was originally arrested and charged with her murder in August. The charges against Wesley have now been dropped.

According to the motion, the charges were dropped because Singleton confessed to the crime.