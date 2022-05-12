New suspect named in San Marco murder case ruled incompetent to proceed in court

A court filing shows that Kamaree Singleton is a suspect in the murder of a woman found in Marco Lake, but he cannot be formally charged yet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man named as a new suspect in the murder of Beverly Febres, whose body was found in Marco Lake, has been ruled mentally incompetent.

Court records say that Kamaree Singleton shot and killed Febres and asked an accomplice to help him dump her body in the lake, which is in the center of a San Marco neighborhood.

Singleton has been in jail on unrelated charges since July, but has not yet been formally charged with the murder. He has now been ordered to receive treatment at a forensic treatment facility.

He will have another competency hearing in March. Until he is deemed competent, he cannot be formally charged with the crime.

Court documents say that Singleton allegedly killed Febres after she shot him during a fight.

Another man named Dedris Wesley, Febres' boyfriend, was originally arrested and charged with her murder in August. The charges against Wesley have now been dropped.

According to the motion, the charges were dropped because Singleton confessed to the crime.