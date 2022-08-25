Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake

Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents.

Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The victim has been identified by family as 24-year-old Beverly Ann Febres.

Wesley's arrest warrant indicates that him and Febres were dating for one year prior to her death.

First Coast News has requested additional information pertaining to Ellis' charges in relation to the case and the tampering with evidence charges.

What happened?

On the morning of Tuesday, July 12, police responded to reports of a body in a lake in the 800 block of Sorrento Road. The man who called 911 said he was on his morning walk with his dog when he saw what looked like a person in Marco Lake, officials said.

JSO's dive team retrieved pulled a woman's body from the water with the help of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined foul play was involved. Family later identified the young woman as Febres, a mother of two young boys.

A recently obtained arrest warrant says Febres was found with two gunshot wounds to the left side of her head. It also says her phone was found at the scene and a recent location of her phone was in the 8100 block of Alderman Road in Arlington, the same road Wesley lives on.

The warrant says when detectives met with Febres' family, they told detectives that Wesley was at a phone store attempting to buy a new cellphone.

The warrant says detectives talked to the manager at the T-Mobile store who confirmed Wesley came in looking for a new iPhone. The store manager stated Wesley said "his girlfriend went crazy and stole his phone," and that he wanted to suspend his account, so his girlfriend couldn't get his calls or text messages.

Detectives interviewed Wesley, who reportedly downplayed his relationship with Febres. The warrant told detectives that he last saw Febres on July 11 at approximately seven p.m., the day before her body was found.

Wesley told detectives he didn't go to the San Marco area where Febres body was found.

Six days later after Febres' body was found, officers said they located her vehicle in a vacant lot near 7013 Blackard Road. The warrant said the passenger seat of the vehicle was "covered in blood," and a nine millimeter casing was recovered inside the vehicle.

The warrant goes on to say the casing had characteristics that matched the projectile and fragments recovered from Febres' body.

Wesley is being held on a $500,003 bond.

If you or someone you know is in need of help or resources, Quigley House's 24/7 crisis hotline is 904-284-0061. Hubbard House's 24/7 crisis hotline is 904-354-3114.