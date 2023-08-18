MAD DADS urging people to speak up about violence after recent string of shootings in Jacksonville

In the span of a week, Jacksonville has seen a fatal double shooting in San Marco, a deadly shooting on the interstate and the shooting death of a six-year-old boy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recent string of shootings in Jacksonville, including one near a youth football practice Thursday night, has parents on edge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the chest in the Brentwood area.

Police say an unknown suspect fired from inside an unknown vehicle and drove off.

Men Against Destruction, Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS) Outreach Coordinator AJ Jordan said the group is “sad, outraged” and want those involved “off the streets.”

Jordan said the community has to step up and do their part to prevent it because kids shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence.

“Football practice and baseball practice and soccer practice, all that’s supposed to be a safe for our children,” Jordan said. “That’s something where they get to express themselves and maybe become professional players one day and we’re all proud.”

Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot and killed while driving on I-95. Police have not arrested a suspect.

Jordan said this violence makes it harder for parents to feel safe when they let their children go somewhere.

“Parents get scared,” Jordan said. “They think twice. Me as a parent, I would think twice do I want my kid to go back to that park when the shooter is still out there and can possibly shoot other parks. Thank God nobody got killed.”

Mayor Donna Deegan recently charged her administration with finding a way to bring back the Jacksonville Journey – an old anti-crime initiative.

She’s expected to look at a final draft of the Jacksonville Journey Forward plan next month. Jordan said he thinks this initiative might help combat violence.

“It still takes a community effort,” Jordan said. “Our city, our sheriff’s department, our teachers. We all have to work together if we want to solve this problem.”