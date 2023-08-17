Source: Person shot near youth football practice in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Thursday evening in the area of Chestwood Street and Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
First Coast News, On Your Side sources said that person was shot at a youth football practice for a team called the Duval Dolphins.
Jacksonville police have not confirmed this and have reported nothing about the incident as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
Dozen of JSO cruisers were in the area of Barney Browning Park. Children were seen walking with their parents leaving the area.