Sources: Women shot to death at San Marco train crossing didn't know each other

Tara Baker, 53, and Paige Pringle, 28, were shot to death Wednesday at a railroad crossing in San Marco. They didn't know each other, according to sources.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second woman killed Wednesday in a shooting at a railroad crossing in San Marco has been identified as Tara Baker, 53, First Coast News, On Your Side has learned Friday. The other victim, Paige Pringle, 28, was an employee at Dos Gatos bar in downtown Jacksonville, First Coast News learned Thursday.

Pringle was inside of her vehicle when she was shot. Baker was riding a bike.

The two women did not know each other, law enforcement sources told First Coast News. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not released any new details on the killings.

Pringle, the vehicle behind her, and Baker were stopped at the railroad crossing as a train passed. A short time after they approached the railroad crossing, the vehicle behind Baker is seen traveling in the opposite direction and an ambulance arriving on the scene.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that they responded to the area in reference to a crash. Police found Pringle shot multiple times inside a white SUV. Baker was found shot outside the SUV.

After Pringle was shot, her vehicle continued rolling and collided with the passing train, a JSO incident report states. He says that JSO's initial investigation reveals that the driver stopped at a railroad crossing for the train as it was passing and was then shot, which caused her to crash into the train.

Pringle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Baker was rushed the hospital where she died.