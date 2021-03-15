Kidnapping victim rescued, suspected arrested in Lake City

Bobby John Simmons, age 23, is facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery after police say he forced a victim into his car at gunpoint.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City woman is now safe and the man accused of kidnapping her is being held without bond in the Columbia County Jail, according to a news release from the Lake City Police Department.

Bobby John Simmons, age 23, is facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery. Police were called to an apartment on Friday, March 12, where a woman said Simmons was threatening her roommate with a firearm and she ran away from the area, the release says.

When officers arrived, they found the apartment empty. The victim's roommate told police Simmons was likely in a vehicle if he was not home, and she was fearful that he would carry out his threats against the victim.

Police interviewed neighbors in the area and learned that Simmons had left with the victim, whom he appeared to be physically controlling, the release says. When a neighbor tried to step in, Simmons pointed a gun at him, then forced the victim into his vehicle, according to police.

During the investigation, the victim contacted her roommate by phone and said she was with Simmons and still being threatened by him. LCPD's Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify a possible location for Simmons and the victim, and LCPD officers along with Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded.

The victim called her roommate again and said she had been able to get away from Simmons, and officers located her moments later, police say.

The victim told police Simmons ordered her into his vehicle at gunpoint, then drove to a camper parked outside the city limits and ordered her inside, according to the release. While inside, the victim was able to get away from Simmons and was picked up by officers, the release says.

The victim also told police that Simmons had told her he was going to force officers to shoot him and die by "suicide by cop," the release says.