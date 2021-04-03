Flagler County woman arrested for reportedly trying to abduct 3-year-old baby

During the investigation, it was discovered that she also reportedly entered another home through an open garage door.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after reportedly walking into a stranger's home and trying to kidnap a 3-year-old child, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Zarut Jean Pierre-Theolin, 26, was arrested and charged in connection to the case. Deputies say has a history of issues with mental health.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to Wellham Lane in Palm Coast after a witness called 911 to report an attempted abduction.

The victim told deputies that an unknown female walked into her house and tried to take her 3-year-old child. The victim escorted the woman out of the house while she kept pulling on her child trying to take him away. The victim says the intruder ran from the residence.

FCSO deputies say they immediately established a perimeter surrounding the area and Flagler County’s Emergency FireFlight helicopter was launched.

While units were searching the area, Pierre-Theolin was found walking on Woodhaven Drive. Deputies say she matched the description of the suspect in the attempted abduction of the child and the witness positively identified her as the suspect in the case.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Pierre-Theolin also entered a residence on Woodhaven Lane through an open garage door but was confronted by the homeowners and fled from the residence.

Pierre-Theolin charged with burglary, kidnapping, loitering and prowling and trespassing.

“This is a lady that appears to have serious mental issues that often results in her committing criminal acts,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully the witnesses and the victims reacted quickly and no one was hurt. This is also a prime example of why we need improved mental health services in Flagler County and throughout the State of Florida.”

Pierre-Theolin was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.