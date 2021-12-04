Judge denies request for delay in Russell Tillis death penalty trial

Tillis' attorney wants to conduct psychological testing of Tillis specifically for the penalty phase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Circuit Judge Mark Borello denied a motion Monday to continue the penalty phase in Russell Tillis’ death penalty case.

That request came Friday from Tillis’ attorney Donald Mairs who wants to conduct psychological testing of Tillis specifically for the penalty phase. Tillis has previously been very resistant of participating in what’s known as “mitigation,” gathering information that might prompt a jury to reach a verdict of life rather than death.

A jury found Tillis guilty Friday of first-degree murder, kidnapping and the abuse of a dead human body. The charges stem from the discovery of the dismembered remains of 30-year-old Joni Gunter in Tillis’ Southside backyard in 2015.

Specifically, Mairs wants to conduct a PET scan of Tillis’ brain and have it analyzed by a neurologist. He said that analysis would be available within 30 days.

But, prosecutor Alan Mizrahi said the case should not be delayed. He said they had assured the jury the penalty phase would be this week, and it should be this week.

Borello denied the request saying he understood the request for delay was no fault of the defense team. He has previously noted on the record that Tillis himself is responsible for most of the delays in this four-year-old case.