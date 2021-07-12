JSO working to identify subject who tried to rob Cedar Hills area business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to identify a man who police say tried to rob a Cedar Hills area business with a knife.
On July 1, officers responded to the 6400 block of 103rd Street in response to an attempted robbery call, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The unknown subject entered the business, showed a knife and demanded money, JSO said. However, the employee refused to give up the money, and the subject fled the scene.
Anyone who can help investigators identify the subject is urged to call the Jacksonville Sherff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You may also e-mail your tip to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.