JSO working to identify subject who tried to rob Cedar Hills area business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to identify a man who police say tried to rob a Cedar Hills area business with a knife.

The unknown subject entered the business, showed a knife and demanded money, JSO said. However, the employee refused to give up the money, and the subject fled the scene.