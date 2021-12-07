Bank evacuated in San Marco after suspicious package prompts police response

JSO says officers located a backpack of unknown origin and the Hazardous Device Team was called in.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wells Fargo bank in San Marco was evacuated Monday after a suspicious package prompted police response.

Around 11:47 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious package near the Wells Fargo bank in San Marco.

Upon arrival, JSO says officers located a backpack of unknown origin and the Hazardous Device Team was called in. The bank was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police say there were no threats made to the bank and that the Hazardous Device Team is still accessing the package.

Police say the manager of the bank was the one to find the backpack and to call police. There were around eight people in the bank when it was evacuated.