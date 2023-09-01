Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night.

Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area.

Officers initially responded to reports of two people shot. Upon arrival, they located two adult men suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital where one of the men later died, police said. The second man was treated and released.

The second incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martha Street. Police say they were dispatched to reports of a shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the area.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, JSO says. He was in his mid-20s.

Police say they do not believe these two incidents are related.