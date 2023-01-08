Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Orange Park same day as the crime

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a stabbing at the Stay Suites located at 1656 Wells Rd. Deputies arrived and found a victim on the second floor with multiple stab wounds. Clay County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. Shortly after 3:30 this morning, our communications center received a call from Alvin Jones, who reported the stabbing from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites. Deputies first arrived at the gas station, where they located Mr. Jones and the knife, later identified as the weapon used. Deputies detained Mr. Jones for investigation as other deputies arrived at the Stay Suites. Deputies went to the second floor, where they found a victim lying in the hallway. Clay County Sheriff's Office Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation that later led to the arrest of Alvin Jones, who now sits in the Clay County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree.
A man was arrested in Orange County after he called 911 to report a deadly stabbing at the Stay Suites at 1656 Wells Road.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. and found the victim in the hallway of the Stay Suites. The victim had multiple stab wounds, police said.
Police said they found the caller, Alvin Jones, at the Kangaroo gas station across the street. They also found the knife that would later be identified as the murder weapon.
Jones was interviewed and later arrested on charges of murder in the second degree.