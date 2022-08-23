JSO: Woman charged with murder after shooting death in Woodstock area

Family members identified the victim as Sharmeka Jackson, 31. They say she was a mother of three.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report)

A woman has been arrested in connection to a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says through investigative efforts, the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29.

Family members identified the victim as Sharmeka Jackson, 31. They say she was a mother of three.

On July 22, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Prospect Street in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a dead woman inside a home.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with the Crime Scene Unit, were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.