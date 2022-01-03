16-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon in Oceanway area shooting, several persons of interest detained

According to JSO, there are several people who have been detained as persons of interest. No one has been charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old is recovering after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Oceanway area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 700 block of Duval Station Road at about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim was in a sedan with three other people when a subject opened fire at the car, hitting the 16-year-old.

The people in the car drove to a nearby home on Deersong Drive where they called 9-1-1, JSO said. First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby community service officer heard the shots and put a description of the shooter out over the radio.

A short time after, police detained a person matching that description going onto the property of First Coast High School. Police also detained several others around the subject as persons of interest.