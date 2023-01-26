Jacksonville police looking for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

Maldonado was last seen around 6:45 p.m. by family at his residence near Emerson Street and Interstate 95.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mario Maldonado, 75, who was last seen on the city’s Southside.

He is reportedly diagnosed with dementia and as such, police say they are attempting to locate him to ascertain his safety.

He is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes with salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with denim jeans.