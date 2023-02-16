JSO: Pedestrian struck, killed in Emerson area Thursday night

Police say an initial investigation revealed that a man was walking in the outside southbound lane when he was struck by a woman driving a Chevy Tahoe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash near the Emerson area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the woman stayed on the scene after the incident and told officers she did not see him walking.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced the men dead at the scene. Police have not released any other identifying information.

The Medical Examiner is on the scene and will be conducting an investigation.

Police say although this investigation is ongoing, it appears the woman will not be charged in this incident.