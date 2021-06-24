Jacksonville police investigating possible abduction after report of woman screaming

JSO says it's believed the vehicle fled the area and continued south on Old Kings Road South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious incident that has been described by witnesses as a possible abduction in the Baymeadows area.

In the late evening hours of Wednesday, officers reported that they responded to the 5400 block of Cumberland Forest Lane. Upon arrival, officers were told by a witness that a woman had been heard screaming for help.

Following a canvas of the area, JSO says a surveillance video was located that appears to capture the incident. In the video, JSO says a small 2-door vehicle is seen stopping in the roadway and a woman appears to try to get out before being pulled back into the car.

Police are asking those residing or working in the neighborhood to check their residential or business surveillance video for anything matching the above-described scenario or capturing the pictured vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.