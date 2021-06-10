Police: 6-year-old girl kidnapped in St. Augustine found safe

The St. Augustine Police Department says the kidnapping occurred around 1 p.m. on Julia Street

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — UPDATE: The St. Augustine Police Department confirms 6-year-old El'egance McGlocking has been found safe.

The Florida AMBER Alert issued for El'egance McGlocking has been cancelled. We are happy to report that the child is safe. Thank you for sharing! Please contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 for more information. — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 10, 2021

BACKGROUND:

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old El'egance McGlocking who was kidnapped in St. Augustine.

The St. Augustine Police Department says the kidnapping happened around 1 p.m. on Julia Street

McGlocking is 3'0", 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Julia Street in St. Augustine.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts.

Police said McGlocking may be in the company of Alina Holmes and Essence Price.

Holmes is 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes. Price is 5'3", 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2001, black Acura CL, with the GA tag number RYT5647, or in a silver Chevrolet SUV, police said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the St Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or 911.