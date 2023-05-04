x
Jacksonville police: Woman heard screaming, pushed into car

JSO have identified two people of interest in this incident: Francisbell Mejia Gonzalez and Jeison Arturo Santos. They are asking for help finding them.
Pictured is Francisbell Mejia Gonzalez (left) and Jeison Arturo Santos (right)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has gone missing Thursday afternoon after officers responded to a suspicious incident in a neighborhood on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived to the 8400 block of Gate Parkway West as they responded to a call of a female screaming in a parking lot. Witnesses told police that the unidentified woman was being pushed in a vehicle by an unknown man and attempted to get out of the vehicle as it left the area.

An investigation has prompted the sheriff's office to find two people of interest: a 24-year-old woman, Francisbell Mejia Gonzalez and a 31-year-old man named Jeison Arturo Santos.

Police have not identified the type of vehicle involved in the incident or where it may be heading to.

JSO are attempting to locate Francisbell and Jeison in an effort to ascertain their safety. Anyone having seen or may know their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

