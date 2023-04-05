Three arrested in death of 39-year-old Black man in Downtown Jacksonville, facing possible hate crimes

Three white males, ages 21, 19, and 18 were arrested in the death of a man found dead in downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were arrested Thursday in the death of a Black man found shot to death Tuesday morning behind a dumpster in Downtown Jacksonville. The man was found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Ashley Street. The passerby flagged down a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff who was in the area. Police responded and found the man dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

Following a massive police presence Wednesday in the Stonehurst neighborhood of St. Johns County, JSO announced the arrest of three men in the Tuesday killing.

Ryan Nichols, 19, is charged with murder and Daniel DeGuardia, 18, and Holden Dodson, 21, are charged with accessory after the fact, according to a news release from JSO.

During the heavy police activity in St. Johns County on Wednesday, authorities told First Coast News it was a joint investigation between St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office regarding a homicide suspect.

While First Coast News was on the scene, a 2016 Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed from a home on Hawkinge Court.