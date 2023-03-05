One in custody following law enforcement activity in St. Johns County

Law enforcement sources say it involves a joint investigation between the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is in custody following a scene in the Stonehurst neighborhood of St. Johns County Wednesday night, according to officials.

Law enforcement sources say it involves a joint investigation between the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office regarding a homicide suspect.

First Coast News was on scene as a 2016 Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed from a home on Hawkinge Ct.

A short time later, 10 miles from the home on Hawkinge Court, another scene involving the Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Unit, deputies, and armored vehicles pulled up to a home on Grove Bluff Road in Fruit Cove.

Law enforcement sources say a suspect is in custody tonight.