Warrant: Girlfriend of pedestrian killed in January crash arrested, charged with DUI manslaughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pedestrian hit and killed in a crash on Jacksonville's Northside in January of 2021 was the boyfriend of the woman driving the car, according to an arrest warrant from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Kari Leigh Allemond last week on charges of DUI manslaughter, according to an arrest report.

A warrant for Allemond's arrest says the victim, Christopher Skinner, was walking on or near the roadway in the 14100 block of North Main Street in Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, when he was hit and killed by a silver 2008 BMW 528I. Investigators determined Allemond was the driver of the BMW, the warrant says.

Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers responded, they saw Allemond near and around the BMW, the warrant says. She told officers that Skinner was her boyfriend and that they lived together, according to the warrant.

Allemond said she and Skinner were at the Flight 747 Liquor Store and Lounge Bar on Airport Road, according to the warrant. During the interview, police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Allemond, who consented to a blood draw for a blood alcohol analysis, the warrant says. Her blood alcohol content was 0.129.

Police found broken glass on the rear window, along with hair and blood in the BMW, the warrant says. The front and rear passenger windows had been shattered during the crash, but the airbags did not deploy, and the vehicle's key was still in the ignition, according to the warrant.