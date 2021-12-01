Man dead following crash involving pedestrian on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO says it appears that the victim was walking along the side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian on Jacksonville's Northside Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the 14400 block of N. Main Street to a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate all of the individuals involved.

Police say that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead the scene. He has not been identified.

JSO says it appears that the victim was walking along the side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver and a witness were located at the scene and they are cooperating with the investigation, police say.

If you are traveling in the area, police recommend taking a different route so that you will not experience any delays as they work to complete the investigation.