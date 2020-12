Sheriff Mike Williams is set to speak at 11:30 Thursday morning about a "recent investigation leading to multiple arrests."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made several arrests in a recent investigation and will announce details Thursday.

JSO said Sheriff Mike Williams will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the details of "a recent investigation leading to multiple arrests."

The conference will take place at the Police Memorial Building in Downtown Jacksonville.