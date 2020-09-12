1 injured in Tuesday night shooting on Airport Center Drive

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not named a suspect in the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a gas station on Airport Center Drive Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was shot at around 9 p.m. at the Gate Gas Station at 60 Airport Center Drive.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooter left the scene and have not named any suspect.