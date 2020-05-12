Man arrested on murder charges after 'targeted' shooting in Lackawanna area

Alexander Wiggins, 35, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 17.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested on murder charges after officers say he shot and killed a woman and injured a man in the Lackawanna area of Jacksonville last month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said Alexander Wiggins, 35, was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 17 in the 2800 block of Maplewood Street.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital following the shooting, officers said.

During the investigation, officers found that one of the victims had been targeted during the shooting. Police said the woman and a man were shot about eight times.

Based on evidence found during the investigation, Wiggins was arrested for 2nd-degree murder.