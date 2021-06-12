Jacksonville police searching for identities of suspects in credit card fraud investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to identify suspects accused in a credit card fraud investigation.
On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a vehicle burglary in which the victim's credit cards were stolen from the vehicle, according to a news release. Those credit cards were then used by the suspects pictured below at several different retail stores, according to the release.
Anyone who knows the pictured individuals is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.