Jacksonville police searching for identities of suspects in credit card fraud investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to identify suspects accused in a credit card fraud investigation.

On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a vehicle burglary in which the victim's credit cards were stolen from the vehicle, according to a news release. Those credit cards were then used by the suspects pictured below at several different retail stores, according to the release.