Jacksonville police investigating robbery, stabbing on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery and stabbing on the Westside Monday night.

Police said a man was walking along Lane Avenue near Londontowne Lane around 9 p.m. when he was approached from behind, beaten up and stabbed in the neck.

Family took the victim to the hospital, according to police. He is expected to recover from serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know whether the suspect was a man or a woman or if the attack was gang-related. They do not believe there is any continued threat to the public.

The stolen items were not recovered, and no weapon was recovered, according to JSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.