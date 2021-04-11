Police search for man suspected in car break-in on Beach Boulevard

Several items were stolen from the car, including a credit card, according law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in an auto burglary that took place on Nov. 4.

Police responded to a car burglary at the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard near Mini Bar Doughnuts and the Dollar Tree.

Several items were stolen from the car, including a credit card, according law enforcement. The card was reportedly used later at several stores.

Do you know this person? He is the suspect in an auto burglary being investigated by #JSO. The incident happened on 11/04/21 in the 13000 block of Beach Blvd. He appears to be wearing a "rugrats" hoodie. pic.twitter.com/8D4FHTuGSQ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 16, 2021

Officials pulled surveillance video from the incident which shows an adult man walking away, carrying items from the car that was broken into.

He appears to be wearing a "Rugrats" hoodie.