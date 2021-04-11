Police search for man suspected in car break-in on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in an auto burglary that took place on Nov. 4.
Police responded to a car burglary at the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard near Mini Bar Doughnuts and the Dollar Tree.
Several items were stolen from the car, including a credit card, according law enforcement. The card was reportedly used later at several stores.
Officials pulled surveillance video from the incident which shows an adult man walking away, carrying items from the car that was broken into.
He appears to be wearing a "Rugrats" hoodie.
Officials are asking for help from the community. If you have any information about the burglary or the suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, and possibly receive an award, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIP.