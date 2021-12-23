x
Crime

Police search for suspect involved in St. Augustine Road burglary

The person of interest allegedly stole equipment from company vehicles.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office release these photos of a person they believe is a suspect in a burglary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection to a burglary that took place on St. Augustine Road.

The suspect allegedly entered a fenced area in the 4000 block of St. Augustine Road, near Moseley Street, before stealing equipment from several company vehicles, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information about the person in the photos or about the incident, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
