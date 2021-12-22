KKK members embedded in Florida law enforcement

An Army veteran was undercover with the KKK for 10 years as part of an FBI investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He lived a double life for more than a decade.

An Army veteran from Jacksonville recently infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, and all the while he wore a wire for the FBI. In his time undercover Joseph Moore found out that the KKK has deep ties to many Florida law enforcement agencies.

Currently in his home in Jacksonville, Moore is safe. At this time he's removed from the hatred, cross burning and murder plots that he says are pervasive in the KKK. And exposing those activities makes him a wanted man among the people that he spied on for 10 years.

"If the KKK had a target, it would be me," Moore said.

Moore explained that the acts of the Klan go beyond the typical violence associated with the organization. He says that the KKK has members in the city, county and state levels of law enforcement.

"I can tell you that none of these agencies have any control over it," Moore said.

Moore has video of a meeting with a now-former prison guard who was conspiring to murder a black inmate as retaliation for the inmate's actions against another prison guard, who is in the KKK.

"If you want to know why people don't trust the police it's because they have a relative or friend that they witness being targeted by an extremist who has a badge and a gun," Moore said.

While an informant, Moore says that he helped stop multiple murder plots by the KKK, something he says now puts a target on his back.

"The main reason is to get something out to the general public before something does happen to me," Moore said.