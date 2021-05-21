Jacksonville man arrested, charged in Georgia murder

GBI says 35-year-old Willie James Rogers has been charged with murdering 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright in rural Montgomery County Monday.

VIDALIA, Ga. — A Jacksonville man is facing murder charges in Georgia linked to the death of a Toombs County man earlier this week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 35-year-old Willie James Rogers has been charged with murdering 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright in rural Montgomery County on Monday. Wright was found on RT Lane with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, where he died.

Rogers was arrested on unrelated charges by the Vidalia Police Department on Monday and is currently in jail at the Toombs County Detention Center, according to GBI. He is now facing charges of malic murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed on wright show that he died from a single gunshot wound to the torso area.

GBI secured arrest warrants for Rogers on Wednesday. Additional arrests are anticipated in the investigation, according to GBI.