Jacksonville police investigate shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting near a Westside corner store Monday afternoon.

JSO said police were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South at 3:45 p.m. A male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Two men were arguing outside Lane Avenue Food Mart leading up to the shooting, according to police. The suspect ran away on foot, but police do not know which direction he was going.

No witnesses were at the scene, JSO said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who was in the area at the time is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.