JSO investigating overnight shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two women were hurt during a shooting on the Northwest side of the city.

JSO said officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Soutel Drive and New Kings Road on Sunday around 1:10 a.m.

While investigating the incident, two women arrived at two local hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officers said.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.

The investigation remains active and open.