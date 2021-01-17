JSO investigating overnight shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two women were hurt during a shooting on the Northwest side of the city.
JSO said officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Soutel Drive and New Kings Road on Sunday around 1:10 a.m.
While investigating the incident, two women arrived at two local hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officers said.
No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.
The investigation remains active and open.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.