Jacksonville police searching for suspect in attempted armed robbery, double shooting

Two victims were shot during arm armed robbery attempt on Dec. 21, 2020, on Estancia Villa Drive, JSO said. Now police want help identifying a suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding a man accused of being involved in an attempted armed robbery and shooting in December.

In a news release, JSO says on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, officers were called to the area of 11300 Estancia Villa Dr., where two victims had been shot during an attempted armed robbery. JSO's Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation, according to the release.

Now JSO is requesting assistance to identify the suspect pictured below.

Anyone with information about who the suspect is should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.