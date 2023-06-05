JSO: Passenger dead, driver injured after crash on Jacksonville's Westside

JSO says the incident happened near San Juan Avenue and Lane Avenue South.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Jacksonville's Westside Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

During a news conference, Sgt. Peck said the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on Lane Ave S. at San Juan Avenue.

Peck says a small SUV was traveling northbound on Lane Avenue when, for unknown reasons at this time, crossed into oncoming traffic.

The SUV then continued off the road into a field next to Redemption Church where it struck and light pole and ultimately came to rest after striking a tree, Peck said.

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital. Peck says the passenger, an adult man, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries. Traffic Homicide is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

This crash marks the 62nd traffic fatality in Duval County this year.