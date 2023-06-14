JSO: Second suspect arrested in connection to 2018 murder of Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man Wednesday who is accused of being in connection to a 2018 murder of an unidentified man.

Anthony A. Jones, 34, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Tuesday and is the second person charged in this case.

On Dec. 23, 2018, officers responded to the 3500 block of Broadway Avenue in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man who was then taken to UF Health hospital where he later died. 31-year-old Donte Bartley was arrested the day after the crime and was charged with accessory after the fact.