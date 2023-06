JSO's homicide unit is responding to Broadway Avenue in the Lakawanna area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit is responding to Broadway Avenue in the Lakawanna area.

Police are gathered at 3500 Broadway Avenue, and are expected to brief the media Sunday.

JSO has not said what occurred, but a witness told First Coast News her children heard multiple gunshots in the area around noon. It was about an hour later they say a helicopter was circling overhead.