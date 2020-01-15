Jacksonville police are advising residents in the Arlington area to stay indoors as they actively search for an armed felony suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that they're actively searching for the man in the 1000 block of Carlotta Drive.

This is approximately 1.5 miles away from where a deadly shooting occurred shortly before. These incidents have not been linked by officials.

Police say the man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds, and wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a hoodie. He's also described as wearing black pants.

Police are advising residents to not approach him and call 904-630-0500 if you see him.

