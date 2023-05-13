One killed, one hurt in Jacksonville stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a local hospital early on Saturday morning after two men arrived with stab wounds.
One man died from his injuries at the hospital, according to JSO. The second man was discharged. Investigators determined that the stabbing actually occurred during an altercation in the 6800 block of Arques Road.
Police have detained multiple people for questioning and believe they have identified everyone who was involved.
This is an active investigation. If you have any information about the stabbings, please call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.